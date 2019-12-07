EVERETT — A Skagit Valley College women's basketball team tired from a clash against Clackamas the night before couldn't keep up with Big Bend on Saturday.
Melissa Frein had 15 points and eight rebounds, McKenzie Yost scored 14 points and Emily Toycen added 10 points, but the Cardinals fell to Big Bend 65-54 in the Everett Classic.
"We were pretty tired after playing a close game yesterday. We didn't have the energy we needed to play with this team," Cardinals coach Deb Castle said. "We didn't handle their pressure, and we needed to handle the pressure."
With their stint in the Everett Tournament over, the Cardinals will turn their attention to their own upcoming crossover tournament, which will kick off with Skagit Valley (3-2) hosting North Idaho at 6 p.m. on Friday.
