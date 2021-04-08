BELLEVUE — The Skagit Valley College men's basketball team battled back from a deficit on Wednesday and got a road win for its effort.
DeMarcus Hall scored 21 points and grabbed 17 rebounds and the Cardinals erased a 15-point halftime deficit for a 83-78 win against Bellevue College.
Daniel Santana scored 23 points for Skagit Valley, Malik Howard had 12 points and six rebounds and Lezjuan Harris had a nine-point, nine-rebound performance.
Bellevue turned in a scorching first-half attack with 52 points on 65% shooting from the field; the Cardinals (3-0) lowered the second number to 27% in the second half.
"We challenged our guys at the half to defend the way we know we can and be the tougher team," Cardinals coach Carl Howell said. "Really proud of our toughness in the second half."
Hall-Scriven, a sophomore guard, was 10-of-19 from the field, grabbed seven offensive rebounds and led Skagit with seven assists. Santana, also a sophomore, was 11-of-18 and added four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Harris grabbed four offensive rebounds.
Maui Sze of Bellevue (1-1) led all scorers with 23 points. O'Landa Baker scored 16.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Bellevue 63, Skagit Valley 58
BELLEVUE — Skagit Valley's five-point halftime lead slipped away on the road.
Cardinals coach Deb Castle said her young team shot well and outrebounded Bellevue, but was hurt by 27 turnovers.
"Our freshmen are starting to understand the pressure that other teams are going to be giving us, and how to adjust to it. We need to learn at a faster pace to be able to compete and not have 27 turnovers in a game," she said.
Skagit Valley shot 40.7% from the field, 38.9% from 3-point range and 70% from the free-throw line.
Kailyn Allison came off the bench to lead the Cardinals (2-2) in scoring with 19 points. Madison Plautz scored 10 points. Melissa Frein added six points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.
Bellevue's Mo Bungay led all scorers with 24 points and Rokki Brown added 15 for the Bulldogs (2-1).
SOFTBALL
Skagit Valley 19-4, Bellevue 2-10
BELLEVUE — The Cardinals opened their season with 23 total runs and a split in a doubleheader on the road.
