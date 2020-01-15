Goskagit

For the second consecutive day Wednesday, snowy weather postponed local sporting events.

The Skagit Valley College home basketball games against Peninsula were postponed.

The women's game will be played at 2 p.m. Monday, and the men's game at 7 p.m. Feb. 1. 

In prep action:

Boys' Basketball

Jackson at Mount Vernon

This Western 4A Conference matchup was postponed. No makeup date has been announced.

Boys' Wrestling

Anacortes at Sedro-Woolley

This matchup of Skagit County teams was postponed. No makeup date has been announced.

Burlington-Edison at Squalicum

The Tigers' match with the Storm was postponed. No makeup date has been announced.

Girls' Wrestling

Sedro-Woolley, Mount Baker at Lynden

This match was postponed and will be made up Thursday.

Burlington-Edison, Squalicum at Meridian

This match was postponed. No makeup date has been announced.

More from this section

Load comments