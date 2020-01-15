For the second consecutive day Wednesday, snowy weather postponed local sporting events.
The Skagit Valley College home basketball games against Peninsula were postponed.
The women's game will be played at 2 p.m. Monday, and the men's game at 7 p.m. Feb. 1.
In prep action:
Boys' Basketball
Jackson at Mount Vernon
This Western 4A Conference matchup was postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
Boys' Wrestling
Anacortes at Sedro-Woolley
This matchup of Skagit County teams was postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
Burlington-Edison at Squalicum
The Tigers' match with the Storm was postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
Girls' Wrestling
Sedro-Woolley, Mount Baker at Lynden
This match was postponed and will be made up Thursday.
Burlington-Edison, Squalicum at Meridian
This match was postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
