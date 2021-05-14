SHORELINE — The Concrete High School girls’ basketball team began its season Thursday night with a 30-29 win over Shoreline Christian.
Kylie Clark led Concrete in the scoring column with 14 points — the lone Lion to reach double digits. She also had 11 rebounds.
Ashley Parker finished the game with five points, and Sierra Rensink scored four points to go along with six steals and five rebounds.
Andrea Rogers grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds and Hayley Daniels had six steals and five rebounds.
