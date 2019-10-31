CONCRETE — Numbers don’t lie.
Despite playing for a small school in a funky three-team league, Concrete quarterback Peyton Sanchez is putting up impressive stats.
The senior leads Skagit County in rushing with 790 yards, is second in passing with 1,198 yards and is second in scoring with 68 points.
Like most players in the 2B classification, Sanchez spends more time on the field than off.
He not only takes snaps at quarterback, but on occasion lines up at running back. And when the Lions are on defense, he plays linebacker or defensive back.
He’s also holds on kicks.
“There are times when I’m tired,” Sanchez said. “But it’s usually early in a game. Then after that, I’m fine.
“’There’s pressure. I know I can’t go out. I know I can’t get hurt. It’s not bad. I know I need to be out there for the team all the time.”
Adding another layer of intensity to his game is the fact that Sanchez is the son of Concrete coach Arthur Sanchez.
“It’s interesting,” Peyton Sanchez said of playing for his father. “He usually lets me make the calls for one series a game. If I see something, he’ll let me go for it.”
“He does it all,” said Arthur Sanchez. “He runs hard. He’s bigger, faster and stronger than he was last year. He’s hard to bring down.”
And opposing teams have taken notice of Peyton Sanchez’s abilities on both sides of the line of scrimmage.
“I’d keep him at corner on defense if I could,” Arthur Sanchez said. “But teams will go away from his side and he still manages to run plays down on the opposite side of the field. So we put him at linebacker because it puts him in the middle of the field.”
Plus, the teams Concrete has played aren’t the type to throw the ball all over the field. Most like to run the ball.
“We just don’t see a lot of passing,” Peyton Sanchez said. “And teams tend to try and run away from me.”
This father-son relationship has its ups and downs on the field.
“It’s not easy,” Arthur Sanchez said. “It can be tough. There are times where he’ll tell me what play he thinks will work and other times he’ll call his own number. There are times he makes bad decisions and other times it works out.”
Peyton Sanchez said he has become more patient this season, despite the increased workload.
“I knew I’d be running more,” he said. “There wasn’t any Marshall (Fichter at running back) any more, and I’m fine with that.”
Arthur Sanchez said his son is willing to stay in the pocket more this season, which is good and bad.
“He used to just take off and run,” he said. “Now he’ll wait longer to see what develops. There are times I’d wish he’d just take off with it. But he’s got good at hitting the short pass.”
At the same time, the first thing Peyton Sanchez will tell you is he’s thrown more interceptions — 10 — this season than he expected.
“I am throwing more, so that has something to do with it,” he said. “There have been times where I’ve thrown it where I could have just ran for 20 yards.”
Peyton Sanchez said he prefers offense to defense. The reason is obvious.
“I like to have the ball in my hands,” he said.
He also doesn’t mince words when it comes to the season the 1-7 Lions have had.
“I feel like we are a much better team than our record,” he said. “I feel like last year, we just had more depth and that made us a better team. We really lack depth this year.”
