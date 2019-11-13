Thanksgiving is just around the corner and there are plenty of outdoor opportunities to give thanks for this month.
Rather than going to the grocery store, thousands of hunters plan to get their Thanksgiving birds during the hunting season for wild turkey that is already underway in Eastern Washington.
November is also prime time to head outside for game, fish or shellfish.
Hunters can go afield for deer and elk this month.
Modern firearm Western Washington elk season is open as is late modern firearm deer season.
Some game management units had a late archery deer season open Sunday and a late muzzleloader deer season opening Nov. 20, while late western archery elk and late western muzzleloader elk season opens Nov. 27.
Black bear general hunting season continues through Friday.
Hunters are permitted two bears during the general season, only one of which may be taken in Eastern Washington.
Early cougar hunting season continues through Dec. 31 in some game management units in North Puget Sound including 448 (Stillaguamish), 450 (Cascade), 460 (Snoqualmie) and 466 (Stampede).
Hunting seasons for ducks and geese should be getting into full swing in parts of the state.
Meanwhile, general seasons for California quail, northern bobwhite, mountain quail and pheasant continue through Nov. 30.
Finally, the forest grouse hunting season continues through Dec. 31.
It’s not too late to make a cast for trout recently stocked into lakes.
Located 20 miles east of Mount Vernon, Lake Cavanaugh offers fishing opportunities for coastal cutthroat trout, kokanee, rainbow trout and resident largemouth bass.
Lake Samish is about 18 miles from Mount Vernon and gives anglers a chance to land stocked kokanee and resident coastal cutthroat trout, largemouth and smallmouth bass, and yellow perch.
And seven miles northwest of Marysville, Lake Goodwin anglers can pursue stocked rainbow and coastal cutthroat trout, along with resident largemouth and smallmouth bass and yellow perch.
Shellfish are always a solid option as diggers have many potential opportunities to hit the beaches this month.
A few areas are still open for late-season crabbing through Dec. 31.
Crabbing is currently open in Marine Area 6 (eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca), Marine Area 7 (San Juan Islands) and Marine Area 9 (Admiralty Inlet) except for waters south of a line from Olele Point to Foulweather Bluff.
About 80,000 snow geese winter in Western Washington each year, and many can be found in the area from mid-October through early May. A great place to view the birds is the Skagit Wildlife Area’s Fir Island Farm Reserve Unit.
