A standout Skagit County swimmer and a successful longtime wrestling coach were recently inducted into their respective state halls of fame.
Former Anacortes standout Rebecca Westfall, whose was known to swim fans as Rebecca Sturdy when she starred for the Seahawks, was inducted into the Washington State Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Hall of Fame.
Mike Compton, who coached at La Conner, Anacortes and Burlington-Edison, can now add being a member of the Washington State Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame to his extensive résumé.
Westfall, a 2003 Anacortes grad, won four state titles in her prep career, including the 100-yard butterfly in her sophomore, junior and senior seasons, and the 100 backstroke as a senior.
Her backstroke time in that title-winning swim was an all-time state record for all classifications. She was named Class 3A swimmer of the meet that year, scoring more points under the scoring system than any swimmer up to that point.
She went on to be an eight-time All-American at Texas A&M, then embarked on a coaching career that included stints at the University of Pittsburgh and Indiana State. She is currently an assistant coach at the University of Alabama.
The swim hall of fame inductees were honored at last week’s state girls’ swimming and diving meet in Federal Way.
Compton’s coaching career began at Burlington-Edison, where he coached from 1988 until 1993.
During that span, his squads amassed a dual meet record of 64-8-1, winning the Class AA state title in 1993. He also won three league and region titles.
From 1995 to 2001, Compton coached Anacortes. From 1998 to 2001, his teams boasted a dual meet record of 63-8 and won four league titles.
In 2004, Compton arrived in La Conner to serve as the school’s athletic director. That same year, he began the school’s wrestling program and remained in the mat room until 2011.
“All the kids, coaches, parents and fans that I worked with had so much to do with me receiving this honor,” Compton said. “I know I have been truly blessed.”
