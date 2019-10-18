SEDRO-WOOLLEY — There was a definite Sedro-Woolley flavor Thursday to the Skagit County Cross Country Champions — and not just because the meet was held at Riverfront Park.
Rafe Holz became the first Sedro-Woolley runner in 16 years to win the boys’ race and fellow Cubs runner Kameryn Burton, a freshman, won the girls’ race at the annual competition of county teams.
Holz finished the 5,000-meter race in a blistering 15 minutes, 55 seconds as he held off a field that included two-time defending champion Mason Taylor, who finished third.
Burton, who has been a standout for the Cubs throughout the season, won in 19:26 at the front of a crop of talented young runners — eight of the top 10 finishers were underclassmen.
Sedro-Woolley won the boys’ team title with 26 team points; it was the Cubs’ first county title since 2003, which is also the last year the winner was a Cub (Steven Goodell).
Anacortes won the girls’ title with 32 points and four of the top seven runners; the Seahawks’ last team title came in 2016.
Holz was the only runner this year to break 16 minutes. He finished ahead of Anacortes’ Alek Miller (16:28), Mount Vernon’s Taylor (16:33), Sedro-Woolley’s Lachlan Boyd (16:46) and Sedro-Woolley’s Tove Schweizer (16:46).
Holz said he didn’t focus too much on the competition.
“I came in running my own race,” he said. “My goal was to win, and I did.”
Sedro-Woolley coach Shawn VanTassel said it was a rewarding day for all the Cubs.
“All the kids worked really hard. They’ve taken ownership of the team and today showed all the work they’ve been putting in,” he said.
Burton said she was surprised at the time she notched in her winning performance, but was less surprised she did well on a course more or less in her backyard.
“I felt like I’d do better because it’s in Sedro-Woolley and we’ve practiced here before,” she said.
Burton said she learned from mistakes in her last race, when she started out too fast. She said this time she focused on setting a more deliberate pace.
Burton bested competitors including second-place finisher Caitlin Brar of Anacortes (19:35); third-place finisher Kalyssa DeLaFuente of Mount Vernon (19:45), fourth-place finisher Sage Mailhiot of Burlington-Edison (19:55) and fifth-place finisher Jessica Frydenlund of Anacortes (20:19) who, like Burton, is a freshman.
The sixth- and seventh-place finishers also hailed from Anacortes; they were Jenny Hanson (20:21) and Abigail Goodwin (20:34).
“We had a lot of kids run significantly faster than last year, and we had a few kids running their first county meet and they did great,” Seahawks coach Brad Templeton said.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.