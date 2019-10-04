SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Homecoming was sweet for the Sedro-Woolley Cubs on Friday night as they manhandled their rivals from Burlington-Edison.
Sedro-Woolley was nothing short of dominant as they came away with the 40-3 victory, improving to 1-1 in the Northwest Conference and 4-1 overall. The Tigers fell to 1-1 and 1-4.
“It was a good win,” Sedro-Woolley coach Dave Ward said. “It was good to get back on track and it’s always good to win on homecoming.”
Brent VanderVeen, who was a force on offense both as a wide receiver and at quarterback in the ‘Wildcat’, in the secondary while on defense and on special teams, agreed with his coach.
“It’s always good to win homecoming,” VanderVeen said. “It’s sweet.”
It took a possession for the Cubs to get going, but once they did, they never looked back. Burlington-Edison hit the home team right in the teeth with its opening drive, marching from its own 27-yard line before settling for a 30-yard field goal by Gehrig Dabbs.
After that, it was all Sedro-Woolley.
“I felt like we were the better team,” Ward said. “We just needed to get things rolling. That first drive, they (Burlington-Edison) forced us to make some adjustments on defense. We played really well after that.”
Sedro-Woolley answered that drive as Jonny Vallejo rushed for a touchdown from 10 yards out on the Cubs’ ensuing drive. The extra point failed, however, the lead would be the home team’s from then on.
Sedro-Woolley’s Conner Davis was a force, carrying the ball 12 times for 107 yards and catching six passes for 100 yards.
“He (Vallejo) follows his blockers really well,” Ward said. “And then he has this nice burst. Connor had a very good game as well.”
Vallejo scored again in the second quarter on a 23-yard pass from quarterback Kaden Plymale. The 2-point conversion failed and the score was 12-6 Sedro-Woolley.
Plymale would then connect with VanderVeen for a 6-yard touchdown pass and after Dylan Tacker barreled in for the 2-point conversion, and the score at half was 20-3 Cubs.
“Offensively, we scored on our first three drives,” Ward said. “We were able to convert some big third downs and we went for it on fourth down.”
Plymale ended the game 11-for-22 through the air for 183 yards and two touchdowns as well as two interceptions.
VanderVeen would find the end zone again in the third quarter as Plymale found him from 5 yards out. Max Hynds added the extra point to make it 27-3 early in the third.
VanderVeen carried the ball nine times for 32 yards and also had five receptions for 68 yards and the two touchdowns.
The final two Sedro-Woolley scores came from Tacker, one rush coming in the third quarter and the other in the fourth. Both scores came the 3-yard line.
“We ran the ball well,” Ward said. “VanderVeen did a nice job. That’s the best the ‘Wildcat’ has looked this season.”
In between all the scoring, the Cubs’ defense kept the Tigers offense at bay. Running back Marquis Pressley led Burlington-Edison in rushing with 13 carries for 54 yards. Quarterback Zach Watson was 13-for-28 for 92 yards and a pair of interceptions.
