Western 4A Conference football teams couldn’t avoid Carlos Garcia.
The Mount Vernon senior was a headache for opponents on both sides on the ball, and his prowess roaming the secondary was such that he has been named Skagit Valley Herald Defensive Football Player of the Year.
“Carlos was pretty special on defense for us,” Mount Vernon coach Nic Vasilchek said. “Teams didn’t throw his way, so we moved him to safety this year to help him not be avoided so much.”
On defense, the unanimous first-team all-Western 4A Conference selection ended the season with five interceptions and 33 tackles, third most on the team.
“To be a part of this team this year was great,” Garcia said. “To make the playoffs, that was big. It was special. I’m glad I was a part of it.”
Garcia embraced the move from cornerback to safety, saying he was able to see more of the field. Read and react — that was his mantra.
“The switch from corner to safety was easy,” he said. “I was able to do more. There were a lot of times where I’d help cheat on one side or the other. That frustrated wide receivers.”
For good measure, he was also a first-team selection at wide receiver.
And as a punter he had a 42-yard average. His ability to pin opposing teams deep was yet another skill.
“He’s a pretty special player,” Vasilchek said.
For Garcia, it’s about being all in on the gridiron.
“Honestly, I prefer offense,” he said. “But defense, making that big play, getting the crowd going, pumping up the team, that’s good.”
Being successful at wide receiver gave Garcia an insight into opposing wideouts, saying through practice and film study he was aware of who was going outside, inside and where the ball was likely to go.
“It was reading the weak-side guard, that told me what I needed to do,” he said. “If it was a run, then I was coming downhill right to the ball.”
Teams tried to throw away from the talented safety, while Garcia tried his best to jump routes and intercept the ball.
“Pass defense, getting that interception, hearing the crowd go crazy, seeing the team amped up, that’s something,” Garcia said. “That’s what makes Friday nights so good.”
It was an interception by Garcia that sealed Burlington-Edison’s fate in the annual Battle of the Bridge game. His pick in the game’s waning seconds ended the Tigers’ last-ditch drive.
It was a great start to his senior season.
“To get that pick my senior year in that game to beat our rival, it was a good feeling,” Garcia said.
The consummate athlete, Garcia gives credit where it’s due.
“They (my parents) get on me a lot,” he said with a laugh. “They certainly pushed me. And I have good coaches who have taught me techniques.”
So, what looms on the horizon for Garcia?
He isn’t certain except for the fact he wants to play a sport at the next level.
Right now, he’s leaning toward basketball. But picking a favorite sport isn’t easy.
“I really can’t pick (between football or basketball),” he said. “I play a lot of basketball and it’s opening doors. I could go either way. I’ll just have to wait and see.”
