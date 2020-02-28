TUMWATER — The Mount Vernon Christian boys’ basketball team’s playoff run is over after a loss Friday night in the Class 1B state regionals.
Taholah beat the Hurricanes 68-58 in the playoff game at Tumwater High School, ending a season that saw Mount Vernon Christian (13-14) overcome a slow start for an exciting playoff run — the deepest for the program since 2007.
Mount Vernon Christian coach Pat Russell said his team had a cold night from the free throw line (14-for-31) and struggled to finish inside, an area of strength in recent games.
“We were hoping to get one tonight, but couldn’t manufacture the points early we needed,” he said. “We played from behind in the second half and that was a struggle.”
Russell said Mount Vernon Christian was able to erase about half of the biggest lead for Taholah (19-3).
“We got within 10, which was a great fight back, but we ran out of time,” he said.
Ben Rozema scored 20 points for Mount Vernon Christian and Chris Wyatt added 17.
