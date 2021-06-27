Apparently first time's a charm.
In his first-ever attempt to win the Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup, Dominic Scelzi ended up taking the checkered flag Saturday in the culminating race at Skagit Speedway.
Scelzi won two of the three feature races at the three-day event, but Saturday's was undoubtedly the most notable as he claimed the $15,000 to win feature and won the 49th annual running of the event.
It wasn't necessary a walk for the California driver, who had to contend with a tough field that challenged. Blake Hahn, who had won Thursday's leader, took an early lead away from Scelzi before a crash sent him to the work area with fewer than 10 laps left in the 40-lap event; Trey Starks, a familiar name to Skagit Speedway fans, challenged during a late restart.
But Scelzi fended off all challengers for the trophy.
Starks held on for second, followed in the top five by Matt Covington, Ryan Robinson and Seth Bergman.
In other action from the Dirt Cup's return after a cancellation last year due to COVID restrictions, Colby Thornhill and Alex Hill won the B features.
Hahn may have lost the lead, but emerged from the race as the American Sprint Car Series points leader, followed by Covington and J.J. Hickle.
Stanwood-based driver Jared Peterson won the midget-race feature Saturday.
The racing's start time was pushed back due to this weekend's historically hot weather.
Skagit Speedway is scheduled to return to action July 10 with the Mid-Season Championships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.