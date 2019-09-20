EDMONDS — The Skagit Valley College volleyball team went on the road Friday and found a tough opponent waiting for it.

Edmonds swept the Cardinals 3-0 in a Northwest Athletic Conference matchup.

Edmonds is tied with Whatcom at the top of the NWAC North Region and is 19-9 overall. The Cardinals fell to 5-20.

