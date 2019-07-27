ALGER — An audacious move by J.J. Hickle paid off in fireworks both figuratively and literally Saturday night at the Bob's Burgers & Brew Summer Nationals at Skagit Speedway.
Hickle roared around second-place driver Seth Bergman and leader Jason Solwold for a final-lap win in the $10,000-to-win sprint car A Main. A spray of fireworks marked his victory.
Solwold, the all-time Summer Nationals winner with four victories, had taken over the lead early on after then-leader Colton Heath was taken out in a crash. Solwold led most of the way but was challenged, most prominently by Justyn Cox and Bergman, last year's Dirt Cup champion.
Cox actually got around Solwold briefly, but a yellow flag before the lap was complete returned Solwold to his lead position on the restart.
Solwold and Bergman finished second and third, respectively, while Tony Gualda was fourth and Devon Borden took fifth.
In other racing action, Nick Evans made his second night at Summer Nationals look as easy as the first.
Evans cruised to victory in the 25-lap A Main for the focus midget classification, making it back-to-back wins at the two-night event.
Evans held a sizable lead throughout as he ended up with the checkered flag out of a field of 20 midget cars.
A crash claimed a handful of the cars early; Evans kept the rest of them behind him on his way to the win. Chance Crum finished second and Garrett Thomas was third. Tristin Thomas and Jared Peterson placed fourth and fifth, respectively.
Howard Vos won the 18-lap outlaw tuner A Main for his second win of the season at the track. Jon Edwards and Kyle Hanson made up the rest of the top three, and Clint Meins and Vance Hibbard were fourth and fifth, respectively.
In other action, Brock Lemley won the B Main for the sprint cars, and Matt Loving won the B Main for the midget class. Lemley also set the fastest qualifying time, 11.624 seconds.
Heat-race winners for the tuners were Adam Holtrop and Kyle Hanson; heat race winners for the sprints were Austen Wheatley, Justin Youngquist, Cox and Greg Hamilton.
Crum, Shane Smith and Nik Larson won the midget heat races.
