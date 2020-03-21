SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Cassa and Clay Wing suddenly have plenty of time on their hands to spend with each other and their three children.
Like many affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the two school teachers are at home during the week with Aria (10), Taven (8) and Maddox (5).
On Thursday afternoon, the Wings chose to visit Rockport State Park.
That outing coincided with the 107th birthday of Washington State Parks.
Within Rockport State Park's 670 acres is one of the area's top hikes — the Evergreen Trail — which was the Wings' chosen trek.
"I'd been there before, but it had been a long time ago," Cassa Wing said.
She came across the trail and its description on Facebook, and decided because play dates are no longer an option for her kids that hiking could fill the void.
While Thursday was of the postcard-type variety, this particular trail can be done rain — if you don’t mind some mud — or shine.
With its massive centuries-old Douglas fir trees, dinner table-sized ferns and shag carpet of moss, the trail the Wings traipsed upon winds its way through a middle-earth, Lord of the Rings, old-growth forest.
The Wings were afforded a glimpse of what the Skagit Valley looked like hundreds of years ago.
"It was awesome," Cassa Wing said. "The trail is not super steep so our little legs didn't have any trouble. It was not a trudge and it was just the right amount of distance at about 3 miles."
Wing described it as "giant ferns and big trees."
"The kids had a lot of fun," she added. "They were running around. There were these small bridges. There was a lot to keep their attention."
Those wanting to extend their trek can walk the park's abandoned campground. Years ago, the state deemed the campground too dangerous to occupy for a long duration because of the number of old-growth trees threatening to crash to the ground.
The Wings, however, stuck to the trail, one they basically had to themselves.
"There are a couple different loops," she said. "There is even an ADA accessible path. It's completely flat and you can just cruise along. It was great."
It's all about getting outside while the getting is good.
"You have to get out," Wing said. "I'm a physical education teacher, so staying active is something you have to do. It's important, especially now. It's good for everyone."
