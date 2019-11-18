It's again that time of year when the Fidalgo Fly Fishers bring the outdoors indoors as part of their popular Introduction to Fly Fishing course.
Sixteen members of the club will instruct and assist students during the course offered through Skagit Valley College's Community Education Program.
The course is from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays from Jan. 8 through March 18. Cost is $135.
The course is limited to 16 students and usually fills early.
The weekly schedule and three optional Saturday classes provides about 35 hours of instruction.
And those instructors bring with them decades worth of experience on waters not only throughout the United States but throughout the world.
The beauty of the course is the ability of the instructors to teach both rookie fly fishers as well and veterans alike.
Reading materials, a flash drive with step-by-step fly tying photographs and photographic programs are all provided with the cost.
Also provided by the club are fly rods, reels and fly lines for casting as well as fly tying vises, tools and all materials for tying four flies.
