MOUNT VERNON — A talented freshman. A senior getting his first taste of Mat Classic.
When the Class 4A state wrestling tournament kicks off Friday, both will represent Mount Vernon and its first-year head coach at the Tacoma Dome.
The Bulldogs' two qualifiers for the two-day tournament are freshman Ryan Wilson, an experienced youth wrestler who will compete in the 106-pound weight class, and Vyncent Rodriguez, who battled his way to a berth in the 189-pound weight class.
Coach Tony Keller, a former college athlete who coached high school wrestling in California and youth wrestling in Skagit County, said hard work propelled both wrestlers into this weekend's tournament and is an example of the mentality he wants throughout the program.
"It's been an interesting year, changing over from the old ways to my ways," Keller said.
Keller said support for that approach has abounded from, among others, Mount Vernon Athletic Director Chris Oliver; Epi Sedano, head of the Pitbull Youth Wrestling program; and, maybe most of all, the wrestlers who have competed hard for the Bulldogs throughout the season.
"We've got great kids," Keller said.
He said this year's team has been boosted by talented young wrestlers, as well as older leaders such as Joshua Troupe and Rodriguez.
Of Rodriguez, Keller said: "As a senior, he's been a positive influence on the younger kids. He works hard every day. Getting a new coach is hard but we have a new relationship and he knows I'm here for him."
Rodriguez earned his first-ever state berth after bouncing back from a first-round loss in last weekend's regional tournament. After a loss to eventual regional champion Isaac Clark of Puyallup, Rodriguez won back-to-back matches to reach the third-place match and clinch a berth.
"I've improved way more this year," Rodriguez said. "The last few years I didn't make it to districts and now I'm going to state."
Wilson's path to state was more direct. He started the regional tournament with back-to-back wins to reach the title match.
Keller said Wilson's experience is a boon.
"He's been wrestling, he's been around the valley," Keller said.
Keller said he and the young wrestler have been working to neutralize opponents who are often bigger.
"We've had to deal with their strength, their weight," Keller said. "Teaching him to fight through that has been fun."
Wilson said, "This year's been a game-changer. (Coach Keller) has helped me hone in on my technique."
Keller said he's proud to have a pair of wrestlers represent the school at Mat Classic.
From here on out, he said, he'd like to see more.
"This has been a building year," Keller said.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.