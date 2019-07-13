Former Anacortes High School swimming standout Rebecca Westfall has joined the coaching staff of the University of Alabama.
The former Rebecca Sturdy was the Washington state high school swimmer of the year in 2002, a four-time state champion and the first Anacortes swimmer to win a state title.
After graduation, she starred at Texas A&M, where she was an eight-time All-American and nine-time conference champion. She was a student assistant coach with the program in her senior year.
Prior to joining Coley Stickels’ staff at Alabama, Westfall’s coaching career included stints at Adams State College in Alamosa, Colorado; University of North Carolina Ashville; Indiana State University; and most recently, the University of Pittsburgh.
Stickels said in a news release, “Rebecca is a tremendous addition to our staff ... She has proven herself to be a great motivator and technician and she will bring a lot to the deck for the Crimson Tide.”
Westfall will join the staff of first-year head coach Stickels, a former U.S. National Team member and most recently the University of Indiana’s associate head sprint coach.
In the release, Westfall said, “From the new world-class facilities to the amazing resources to the staff Coley has assembled, Alabama truly has all the pieces in place to continue its climb among the elite programs in the SEC and the NCAA.”
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.