Mount Vernon baseball coach Tony Wolden (left) takes part Jan. 17 in the induction of former baseball coach Bill McCutchin (center) into the school’s Coaches Hall of Fame.

 Charles Biles / Skagit Valley Herald

MOUNT VERNON — Former Mount Vernon coach Bill McCutchin was inducted Jan. 17 into the high school’s newly established Coaches Hall of Fame ... and when he got home, the 85-year-old was as excited as one of the young players he spent years coaching.

“I was exhausted, but I couldn’t sleep, thinking of it,” he said.

McCutchin was the second Mount Vernon coach inducted into the newly established hall of fame, following former boys’ basketball coach Mac Fraser.

McCutchin was a multi-sport athlete for the Bulldogs before embarking on a coaching career that included two state baseball titles before his retirement in 1993.

He said both roles — player and coach — were dreams come true.

“My dream was becoming a Bulldog athlete,” he said. “The people who affected me were the coaches at the high school ... that’s what I wanted to do, becoming a teacher and coach, and lo and behold a job opened up at MV and I was selected. I always wanted to be a Bulldog and became one; wanted to be a Bulldog coach and became one. I couldn’t wait to get up in the morning and go to work.”

McCutchin’s hall of fame induction was marked with a ceremony at halftime of a Bulldogs’ basketball game Jan. 17 against Glacier Peak.

Current Mount Vernon baseball coach Tony Wolden, a former player for McCutchin, said the event was originally intended to be held at a football game but had to be rescheduled because of poor weather.

Both McCutchin and Wolden credit Mount Vernon athletic director Chris Oliver for the establishment of the Coaches Hall of Fame.

Wolden said he was excited to be part of McCutchin’s induction.

“A lot of people came out,” he said. “A lot of old faces, a lot of fans of coach, a lot of fans of Mount Vernon baseball, a lot of alumni. There was a following there. It was a great night.”

