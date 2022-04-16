Softball
Anacortes shortstop Kayleigh Sill fields a throw Friday as Burlington-Edison's Lexi Saldiver makes it safely into second base.

 Dan Ruthemeyer / Skagit Valley Herald
Photos: Burlington-Edison vs. Anacortes softball

BURLINGTON — The Anacortes High School softball team beat Burlington-Edison 3-2 on Friday in a Northwest Conference game.

The Seahawks' Kayleigh Sill scored from second base on a fielder’s choice for the go-ahead run.

Anacortes pitcher Riley Pirkle struck out 13.

The Seahawks are 3-3 in conference and 4-6 overall, while Burlington-Edison is 2-4 and 4-7.

Coupeville Wolves 23-21,

La Conner Braves 0-1

LA CONNER — The Braves dropped both games of the doubleheader.

They are 0-5 in Northwest 2B/1B League play and 0-7 overall.

Baseball

Burlington-Edison Tigers 8,

Lakewood Cougars 0

BURLINGTON — The Tigers scored seven sixth-inning runs on the way to earning the Northwest Conference win.

Cody Roetcisoender was 2-for-3 with a run scored and three RBI, while Clayton O'Larey pitched a seven-inning one-hitter. He allowed two walks and struck out nine.

The only hit O'Larey allowed was a single to the first batter he faced.

The Tigers are 7-2 in conference and 10-3 overall.

Oak Harbor Wildcats 1,

Mount Vernon Bulldogs 0

MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs were held to two hits on the way to having their eight-game win streak snapped.

Xavier Neyens had both of his team's hits, going 2-for-2 with a walk.

Neyens was also sharp on the mound.

He gave up two hits, a first-inning run, walked five and struck out seven over his six innings of work.

The Bulldogs are 8-1 in Northwest Conference play and 10-4 overall.

Sedro-Woolley Cubs 7,

Sehome Mariners 5

BELLINGHAM — The Cubs beat the Mariners to extend their win streak to four games.

Sedro-Woolley is 4-5 in conference and 4-7 overall.

Bellingham Bayhawks 4,

Anacortes Seahawks 3

ANACORTES — The Seahawks lost to the Bayhawks in the Northwest Conference game.

Anacortes is 6-3 in conference and 9-5 overall.

Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 16-16,

Darrington Loggers 2-1

DARRINGTON — The Hurricanes swept the Northwest 2B/1B League doubleheader.

They are 5-2 in league and 8-2 overall.

Orcas Island Vikings 7,

Concrete Lions 2

EASTSOUND — The Lions fell to the Vikings in the Northwest 2B/1B League game.

Concrete is 0-3 in league and 0-3 overall.

Coupeville Wolves 11-20,

La Conner Braves 2-4

LA CONNER — The Braves dropped both games of the doubleheader.

They are 1-6 in Northwest 2B/1B League play and 1-7 overall.

