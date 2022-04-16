Anacortes shortstop Kayleigh Sill fields a throw Friday as Burlington-Edison's Lexi Saldiver makes it safely into second base.
BURLINGTON — The Anacortes High School softball team beat Burlington-Edison 3-2 on Friday in a Northwest Conference game.
The Seahawks' Kayleigh Sill scored from second base on a fielder’s choice for the go-ahead run.
Anacortes pitcher Riley Pirkle struck out 13.
The Seahawks are 3-3 in conference and 4-6 overall, while Burlington-Edison is 2-4 and 4-7.
Coupeville Wolves 23-21,
La Conner Braves 0-1
LA CONNER — The Braves dropped both games of the doubleheader.
They are 0-5 in Northwest 2B/1B League play and 0-7 overall.
Baseball
Burlington-Edison Tigers 8,
Lakewood Cougars 0
BURLINGTON — The Tigers scored seven sixth-inning runs on the way to earning the Northwest Conference win.
Cody Roetcisoender was 2-for-3 with a run scored and three RBI, while Clayton O'Larey pitched a seven-inning one-hitter. He allowed two walks and struck out nine.
The only hit O'Larey allowed was a single to the first batter he faced.
The Tigers are 7-2 in conference and 10-3 overall.
Oak Harbor Wildcats 1,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 0
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs were held to two hits on the way to having their eight-game win streak snapped.
Xavier Neyens had both of his team's hits, going 2-for-2 with a walk.
Neyens was also sharp on the mound.
He gave up two hits, a first-inning run, walked five and struck out seven over his six innings of work.
The Bulldogs are 8-1 in Northwest Conference play and 10-4 overall.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 7,
Sehome Mariners 5
BELLINGHAM — The Cubs beat the Mariners to extend their win streak to four games.
Sedro-Woolley is 4-5 in conference and 4-7 overall.
Bellingham Bayhawks 4,
Anacortes Seahawks 3
ANACORTES — The Seahawks lost to the Bayhawks in the Northwest Conference game.
Anacortes is 6-3 in conference and 9-5 overall.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 16-16,
Darrington Loggers 2-1
DARRINGTON — The Hurricanes swept the Northwest 2B/1B League doubleheader.
They are 5-2 in league and 8-2 overall.
Orcas Island Vikings 7,
Concrete Lions 2
EASTSOUND — The Lions fell to the Vikings in the Northwest 2B/1B League game.
Concrete is 0-3 in league and 0-3 overall.
Coupeville Wolves 11-20,
La Conner Braves 2-4
LA CONNER — The Braves dropped both games of the doubleheader.
They are 1-6 in Northwest 2B/1B League play and 1-7 overall.
