SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Burlington-Edison High School boys' basketball team put together a strong second half Friday to beat Sedro-Woolley 70-58.
The Tigers trailed 36-29 at halftime, but made up the deficit by outscoring the Cubs 23-8 in the third quarter.
"Burlington changed defenses and forced turnovers," Sedro-Woolley coach Chris Spencer said.
The Tigers (4-2 in the Northwest Conference and 5-4 overall) had Zach Watson score 25 points, Clayton O'Larey 23 and Conner Anderson 12. Watson had 18 of his points in the second half.
Sedro-Woolley (0-5, 2-6) had Connor Cox finish with 14 points, Jerome Mathias with 13 and Owen Scheib with 10.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 66,
Oak Harbor Wildcats 42
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs took a big step toward qualifying for the postseason by beating a fellow Class 3A team in the Northwest Conference.
Four Mount Vernon players scored in double figures: Lucas Rodio with 14 points, Quinn Swanson with 12, Alex Fast with 11 and Notah Edwards with 10.
"Our players are working hard to continue making progress as we approach a tough stretch in our season," Mount Vernon coach Roger Valentine said.
Mount Vernon (6-0 in conference, 7-1 overall) has won six consecutive games. Its only loss was Dec. 11 to Gig Harbor.
Girls' Basketball
Sehome Mariners 41,
Anacortes Seahawks 38
ANACORTES — The Seahawks fell to the Mariners in the Northwest Conference game.
Anacortes went behind by 10 points at halftime, and despite a fourth quarter in which it outscored Sehome 14-4 lost its fifth consecutive game.
Camryn Kerr finished with 12 points for the Seahawks, while Erin Kennedy had 10.
Anacortes is 1-5 in conference and 2-7 overall.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 73,
Concrete Lions 20
CONCRETE — The Hurricanes scored 49 points through the second and third quarters to pick up the Northwest 2B/1B League win.
"We started very slow and eventually made some shots and forced turnovers," Mount Vernon Christian coach Jeff Droog said.
Caitlin VanderKooy scored 16 points for the Hurricanes, while Allie Heino finished with 15 and Rahya Oostra with 13.
Concrete's Payton Dickson and Ashley Parker each had six points. Dikinson also had five rebounds, while Parker added three assists, four rebounds and a steal.
Mount Vernon Christian is 4-1 in league and 8-2 overall, while Concrete is 0-5 and 2-6.
Boys' Wrestling
Lynden, Sehome at Burlington-Edison
BURLINGTON — Burlington-Edison picked up a pair of wins against Northwest Conference opponents.
"I was excited about the way we performed," Burlington-Edison coach Kip Jones said. "For many of our wrestlers this was their first match since Dec. 11. We are truly thankful to be back on the mats doing the sport that we love."
Jones highlighted the strong wrestling of Gus Menne and Trapper Jacobson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.