VANCOUVER — The Skagit Valley College men's basketball team finished unbeaten Friday at an Northwest Athletic Conference crossover tournament at Clark College.

The Cardinals wrapped up the three-day tournament with a 76-60 win over Blue Mountain.

Skagit Valley (10-2) was led by 20 points and 15 rebounds from Etan Collins.

DeMarcus Hall-Scriven added 11 points and eight rebounds, while Hodges Flemming and Jerry Hayes each finished with 11 points and Josiah Miller with 10.

“It's always tough to play at noon on the last day of the tourney but are guys responded," Skagit Valley coach Carl Howell said. "I thought we played really good defense all week. We went 9-0 in preseason tournaments which is something to build on.”

Women's Basketball

Skagit Valley 73,

Christian Faith 54

MOUNT VERNON — Madison Plautz had 24 points and 15 rebounds as the Cardinals improved to 6-5.

"It was our best full-game effort this year," Skagit Valley coach Deb Castle said. "We started strong and got stronger as the game went on."

Skagit Valley's Grace Shaddle finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.

