BELLEVUE — The Skagit Valley College women's basketball team fell to Bellevue 79-63 on Friday.
The Cardinals were led by 16 points from Madi Plautz, 15 from Melissa Frein and 11 from Shauna Koonuk.
Abby Yost had 10 of the team's 37 rebounds.
The Cardinals (4-10) have three games remaining in their season. They wrap up their season Wednesday.
BASEBALL
Bellevue 13-14
Skagit Valley 8-1
BELLEVUE — The Cardinals dropped a pair Friday.
They dropped the nine-inning first game despite outhitting the Bulldogs 13-12.
Varen Sabino went 3-for-4, while James Anderson and Austin Willson were each 2-for-4, and Brody Larsen was 2-for-5.
The Cardinals were held to four hits in the seven-inning second game.
Skagit Valley (7-19) hosts Bellevue on Sunday.
