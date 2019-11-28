For someone who wasn’t sure she wanted to run cross country, Kameryn Burton sure took to it in a hurry.
There may have been an early learning curve, but the Sedro-Woolley freshman zoomed past it like she did much of her competition in her first year in the sport. In the second half of the season, she won the Skagit County Championships, was the highest-finishing Skagit County runner at the district meet and nabbed a top-20 finish at the Class 2A State Championships.
For being a quick study — and her late accomplishments — Burton has been selected as the Skagit Valley Herald Girls’ Cross Country Runner of the Year.
“It was a little bit of a surprise. She definitely had a good work ethic. After the first race, we knew she had a competitive edge,” Cubs head coach Shawn VanTassel said. “Coming in as a freshman and doing so well was a little unexpected, but it was about the work she put in.”
Burton had competed in track and field in middle school, but the longest distance she had run was the 800. A coach had to talk the reluctant incoming freshman into joining the Cubs’ cross country team.
“I thought about it for days,” she said. “I was very nervous. It would be my first high school sport and I didn’t know anything about distance running.”
As soon as she joined the Cubs, though, she fit in like a veteran.
While Burton was more than willing to listen to the team’s more seasoned runners, she also liked the freedom the sport allowed.
“It’s team-based, but individual, too,” she said. “I liked the freedom of doing my own thing.”
That freedom paid off late in the season. At the county championships in Sedro-Woolley, Burton finished first in 19 minutes, 26 seconds; at the conference championships, she placed fourth with a personal-best of 18:57; at the district championships, she was third in 19:37.
Then came Burton’s first trip to state. The race is run on a challenging course at Pasco’s Sun Willows Golf Course.
The Cubs’ freshman said she enjoyed the challenge.
“You deserve the spot you get at state, because it’s hard,” she said.
Her spot? Nineteenth in 19:21.
While Burton was pleased with the competition, she said she was also pleased to spend more time with a Sedro-Woolley squad she’d been unsure about joining.
“I got to bond with the team,” she said.
VanTassel said Burton’s bond with the team was no surprise.
“She came in and was able to mesh with everyone,” he said. “She ran with the guys a lot, because her times were faster than a lot of our girls. And even though she was successful, she wanted to see others succeed. She was always (staying after) practice, helping people out.”
