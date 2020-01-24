MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon Christian girls' basketball team saw two players score in double digits Friday as the Hurrcianes overcame a slow start for a win over Friday Harbor at home.
Josie Droog scored 14 points and Emma Droog added 13 as the Hurricanes beat the Wolverines 52-27 in a Northwest 2B/1B game. Sophia Wood and Kailey Faber scored eight each.
"We came out a little flat in making shots and executing sets ... I thought the kids adjusted well at half," Hurricanes coach Jeff Droog said. "We had a lot of activity out of Emma and Sophia, and that helped. Whoever is in the post for us, when they're active — crashing the boards, attacking the rim — it makes easier shots on kick-outs for the 3-point shooters. Emma and Sophia have done a good job lately."
The Hurricanes improved to 6-1, 13-3.
—
Burlington-Edison Tigers 78,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 38
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs hung around for three quarters of the Northwest Conference game, however, the fourth belonged to the Tigers.
Burlington-Edison (7-1, 13-2) took a 49-35 lead heading into the final frame but by game's end had outscored the Cubs 25-3 for the final tally.
"We got into foul trouble," Sedro-Woolley coach Rene Pedroza said. "Take nothing away from Burlington-Edison, they are a very strong team. But I am really proud of how the team played. "
Mabel Gahan and Anna Rutherford each scored 10 points for the Cubs (1-7, 5-10).
—
Lake Stevens Vikings 67,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 30
LAKE STEVENS — The Bulldogs, playing their fourth game in five days, couldn't keep up with the Vikings, but Mount Vernon coach Bill Nutting liked the effort.
"We were playing as hard during the last five possessions of the game as we did during the first five possessions. They fight, compete and play hard," he said.
Victoria Heino scored 11 points for Mount Vernon (4-5, 6-8).
—
La Conner Braves 83,
Concrete Lions 5
LA CONNER — The Braves rolled to the Northwest 2B/1B League victory.
"I'm proud of the way the girls came out and looked crisp and sharp," La Conner coach Scott Novak said.
The point differential was 39 — 41-2 — at the end of the first quarter as the Braves (5-0, 12-2) were nothing short of dominant.
Justine Benson scored 24 points for the Braves while Sarah Cook finished with 18.
Payton Dickinson and Hayley Daniels each scored two points for Concrete (0-5, 0-11).
"They played hard," Lions coach Kevik Rensink of his players. "We were shorthanded. But I am very proud of their effort. They never quit against what is the best team in the state that was definitely on in this game."
