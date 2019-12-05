The ability to adapt to constantly changing defenses is the trademark of a skilled soccer player.
As is the ability to make those around you better.
Burlington-Edison forward Moira MacKay is just such a player, and because of that has been named the Skagit Valley Herald Girls’ Soccer Player of the Year for the second consecutive year.
The senior found herself this season directly in the crosshairs of opposing defenses. Despite drawing that kind of attention, she scored 22 goals.
“I’m super proud of this season,” she said. “Obviously, I would have liked to have made it farther in the playoffs. This team played well. The disappointment is that we could have gone farther.”
MacKay did not miss a start in her high school career, taking to the field in all 78 varsity games over her four seasons. Her 81 career goals is second in school history behind Edie Breckenridge’s 125.
“Every year she always found ways to get the job done,” Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Kuttel said. “No one is more committed to the game of soccer than Moira. Not everyone has the opportunity to have a goal set up in their backyard, but she took advantage of it to improve on her finishing. She knew scoring was her job and it was what her team needed.”
Goals, however, didn’t come as easy this year as they had in the past.
Kuttel said while MacKay was a bit of an unknown her junior season, teams game-planned for her this season, often double- and triple-teaming her.
“I was man-marked a lot,” MacKay said of having a defender solely responsible for her. “My coaches told me that was a definite possibility, that I would see that this season. I was prepared for it, but it was weird.”
What MacKay understood was that the man-marking strategy meant there was one less defender taking heed of her teammates.
“When I was man-marked, that meant Miranda (Maskell) and Liz (Cisneros) were going to be open,” MacKay said. “It was good to trust them to get open.”
Taking advantage of those opportunities showed the evolution of MacKay’s game.
“Miranda and Liz were great teammates, and Moira was happy to set them up,” Kuttel said.
MacKay finished with the third most assists in school history.”
Man-marked or not, MacKay said soccer is soccer, and that she’s been playing the game for such a long time at such a high level that pressure is all relative.
“Soccer doesn’t make me nervous,” she said. “I knew this year was my year — my senior year — and it was going to be a success. I was more vocal this year. Much more talkative. I had to take more of a leadership role because we lost a really great group of seniors.
“My coaches made sure I was always focused. They pushed me to play my game.”
That game will switch to the college level in 2022 when MacKay suits up for Seattle Pacific University following her Mormon mission. With a 3.69 GPA, she plans on studying business.
“I’m really looking forward to playing in college,” she said. “There will be some adjustments for sure. I have to keep improving.
“This is what I’ve wanted to do my whole life. I wanted to play soccer. I wanted to be here.”
Looking back over her prep career, MacKay said she wouldn’t change a thing except for the addition of a title.
“Obviously, I would have liked to have a state championship,” she said. “But I couldn’t have asked to play with better teammates or coaches. I wouldn’t change any of them.”
