Anacortes Seahawks
Coach: Leslie Mix
Conference: Northwest
Key returners: Ava Hawkins, sr. (freestyle, backstroke); Erin Weber, sr. (freestyle, backstroke); Emmalee Carlson, jr. (multiple events); Deborah James, sr. (freestyle, backstroke); Elizabeth Koals, sr. (diving); Sara Kumar, jr. (multiple events); Lauren McClintock, jr. (multiple events); Gabriella Snowman, jr. (multiple events); Savannah Sparks, jr. (multiple events); Gabriella Zumpano, jr. (multiple events); Lauren Harrison, jr. (multiple events); Kyla Balcomb, sr. (multiple events); Lauren Cunningham, jr. (freestyle, backstroke); Keely Dittmore, soph. (freestyle, backstroke); Julia Pierson, jr. (multiple events).
Key newcomers: Amy Aggergaard, jr. (diving); Lindsay Brown, fr. (multiple events); Hailey Claridge, fr. (multiple events); Sera Dickison, fr. (freestyle, backstroke); Annaly Ellis, fr. (multiple events); Mica Gold, fr. (freestyle, backstroke); Sabine Hambleton, fr. (multiple events); Jocelyn Lash, soph. (multiple events); Madeline Lowrie, jr. (diving); Angela Luevanos Ayon, fr. (freestyle, backstroke); Ashleigh Merrill, jr. (multiple events); Persephone Pestar, fr. (multiple events); Teja Rasmussen, jr. (diving); Ceirsha Ubungen, fr. (freestyle, backstroke); Fiona Watkins, fr. (multiple events).
Outlook: The Seahawks have three standout juniors.
McClintock, Snowman and Sparks have been state meet qualifiers for the past two seasons.
Last season, McClintock swam at state in the backstroke and individual medley, Snowman in the individual medley, and Sparks in the breaststroke and 500 freestyle.
The three also swam on two state meet relays.
“This year I expect great things from this team,” Mix said. “The returners are excited to be back and the newcomers are showing the team their skills.”
Burlington- Edison Tigers
Coach: Jillian Dees
Conference: Northwest
Key returners: Emma Westendorf, jr. (butterfly); Emma Fredlund, jr. (breaststroke); Addy Connolly, jr. (individual medley); Rachel Husband, sr. (backstroke); Grace Dalton, jr. (backstroke); Aliyah Wiles, jr. (freestyle); Myanna Rocha, soph. (breaststroke).
Key newcomers: Kylee Agustin, soph.; Jasmine Evens, sr.; Alexis Heckman, fr.; Iris Kotal, fr.; Becca Miller, fr.; Abby O’Dwyer, sr.; Taailorann Stanek, fr.; Eva Yeoman, soph.
Outlook: The Tigers return six swimmers who competed last season at the Bi-District 2A Championships.
Among them are Westendorf, Fredlund and Dalton, who each were among the top 18 in the postseason meet.
Fredlund was 13th in the 500 freestyle and Westendorf 13th in the 100 butterfly.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs
Coach: Paulina Gralow
Conference: Western 4A
Key returners: Natalie Divita, jr. (backstroke, individual medley); Maddie Blais, sr. (freestyle); Grace Cole, jr. (individual medley); Natalie Jones, soph. (freestyle, individual medley); Casey Vessey, soph. (breaststroke); Marina Fehr, soph. (backstroke); Chloe Taggart, jr. (breaststroke); Elizabeth Mentel, sr. (breaststroke); Angela Cortazar, jr.; Aleigh Davis, jr.; Kami Axthelm, sr.; Johanna Gamboa, soph.; Molly Greiner, soph.; Eve Lingard, jr.; Alexis Means, sr.; Odalis Medrano-De Paz, jr.; Betsy Ploudre, soph.; Jeuleyca Rodolfo, soph.; Tessa Smith, soph.; Elner Troupe, jr.
Key newcomers: Ella Blair, fr. (breaststroke); Kathryn Lewis, fr. (breaststroke); Amy Martinez, soph.; Emilie Mentel, fr.; Heidy Ortiz-Esquivel, soph.; Melina Shepard, soph.; Rose McCurdy, soph.
Outlook: Divita and Jones are the Bulldogs’ top returners.
Each swam in two individual events on the second day of the Northwest 4A District Championships last season.
While Divita was fifth in the individual medley and 11th in the backstroke, Jones was 14th in the 500 freestyle and 15th in the 200 freestyle.
Also swimming in individual events on the second day of the meet were Taggart and Mentel.
“We have a strong group of returning swimmers this season, and have gained new swimmers who are knowledgeable to the sport and will quickly become an integral part to our point scoring this year,” Gralow said.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs
Coach: Jillian Dees
Conference: Northwest
Key returners: Emma Hoboy, jr. (freestyle, breaststroke); Kaylynn Vahovick, jr. (freestyle); Natalia Taylor, sr. (freestyle); Maddie Smith, jr. (backstroke); Ariana Westfall, soph. (butterfly); Chloe Brase, soph. (freestyle); Kennedy Fosheim, soph.(freestyle).
Key newcomers: Bella Bianco, fr.; Ashlyn Booth, fr.; Grace Burt, fr.; Grace Donelon, soph.; Elaina Fowler, jr.; Genesis Garcia, fr.; Annalise Mahaffie, soph.; Makenzie Moran, sr.; Avery Prince, fr.; Lyric Robinette, jr.; Katelyn Upson, fr.
Outlook: The top returners for the Cubs are Hoboy, Westfall and Vahovick.
Each competed last season in the Bi-District 2A Championships.
While Hoboy and Westfall qualified in individual events and relays, Vahovick swam in a relay.
— Dan Ruthemeyer
