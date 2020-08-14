Chase Goetz threatened the leader for several laps Thursday at Skagit Speedway before becoming the leader himself.
Goetz passed then-leader John Tharp in the sixth lap and went on to win the sportsman sprint main event Thursday in the latest round of racing broadcast at skagitspeedway.tv.
Goetz passed Tharp through the third and fourth turns to claim the top spot. He led the rest of the 25-lap race, taking the checkered flag ahead of fellow top-five finishers Jesse Schlotfeldt, Kelsey Carpenter, Sean Johnson and Cory Swatzina.
Goetz was the only sprint-car winner Thursday, but not the only winner. Jared Peterson and Colin Sims also claimed victories as three classes were in action.
Peterson won the Northwest Focus Midget race, his fifth win of the year on the circuit and his third checkered flag at Skagit Speedway. He claimed the lead about halfway through to finish ahead of Shane Smith, Nick Evans, Ashley Thompson and J.D. Dryden.
Sims won the outlaw tuner race, grabbing the lead in the second lap and refusing to relent on his way to his first-ever Skagit Speedway victory. The rest of the top five: Rick Young, Howard Vos, Zach Dalrymple and Jon Edwards.
Kelsey Carpenter set the fast qualifying time (12.459).
