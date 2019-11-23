SUMNER — A historic run by a young Mount Vernon Christian girls' soccer team came to an end Saturday just short of a state title.
This year's squad, which had only two seniors and played an eighth-grader and freshman at goalkeeper, romped through the regular season before defeating Adna 2-1 Friday to advance to Saturday's title game. But the momentum didn't hold up as Davenport got past the Hurricanes 4-3 in a shootout for the Class 1B/2B title after a scoreless regulation and two overtime periods.
The Hurricanes (17-2-1) had won a majority of the game's possession while blunting the attack of Davenport's most dangerous player, junior Darby Soliday. Soliday took four shots in the first half, but only two proved to be threats, and both were stopped by first-half goalkeeper Isabella Gingerich.
Mount Vernon Christian had more scoring chances in that first half, including a pair of shots set up by canny passes from senior Emma Symmank, but none connected. Davenport goalkeeper Lainy Jacobsen stopped the most dangerous shot, a well-struck ball by Hannah Van Hofwegen.
The Hurricanes' defense continued to be stingy after halftime. Second-half goalkeeper Caitlin VanderKooy stopped a header by Soliday, and the Hurricanes warded off two corner kicks in the first three minutes. The scoreless tie continued through two five-minute overtime periods despite a few chances for both teams.
Davenport (16-5) hit four of its chances in the resulting shootout, with VanderKooy diving and stopping an attempt by Macie Hopkins. The Hurricanes managed only three scores to end their season with a second-place finish in state.
Hurricanes co-coaches John Burmeister and Mike Russell said it was a memorable year for the program, which had never placed in state competition.
"We took it day by day. That's what helped us make this run. We took it day by day and practice by practice," Burmeister said. "They cared about having a good time, and didn't worry about all the other things. That's what made us a team."
Russell said the Hurricanes showed incredible growth during the year, which started with an 8-0 loss. Mount Vernon Christian bounced back to win 17 of its next 19 games, a stretch that included four road games after the season-opening loss to Cedar Park Christian.
"Once this team tasted it, they wanted to succeed," he said.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.