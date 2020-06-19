After two weeks of second-place sprint car finishes, Colton Heath pulled off a win in the 360 class Thursday night at Skagit Speedway in Alger.
Action was concentrated in the first 15 laps of the race, with Heath repeatedly trading places with Trey Starks and Cam Smith.
While the COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to most sporting events, racing has continued without spectators at the speedway. Fans can watch Thursday Night Thunder live at skagitspeedway.tv for $25.
Tyson Blood took the lead early in the modified class, and went on to lead every lap.
In his first time racing at Skagit Speedway, Andrew Schukar finished first in the outlaw tuners class.
