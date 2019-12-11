MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon girls’ basketball team’s stellar defense Tuesday made sure Bill Nutting’s debut as head coach was a successful one.
Victoria Heino scored 18 points and the Bulldogs were tough to score against as they earned a 35-30 victory over visiting Marysville Getchell. It was the first game at the helm for Nutting, a former assistant who was hired as head coach in the offseason.
He gave the credit to his players, who worked hard in the buildup to the season, he said.
“I’m so, so happy for our girls. They’ve worked hard and to have the first game go as well as it did is awesome for them,” Nutting said.
The defense, he said, made the difference.
“That’s been a focus since day one and the girls played smart and hard, and competed. Our defense won it for us,” he said.
Maliyah Johnson scored 10 points for the Bulldogs.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 61,
Lummi Blackhawks 29
MOUNT VERNON — It took a couple minutes for the Hurricanes to hit their stride against the Blackhawks in the nonleague game, but once they did, they were lights out.
“We just looked out of sync to start,” Mount Vernon Christian coach Jeff Droog said. “It took us a while to get going. Mentally, we were not engaged.”
Then the home team made a few shots, ran the floor and took control of the game as Josie Droog finished with 16 points, Kailey Faber 14 points and Emma Droog 11 points.
The Hurricanes are 3-1.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 76,
South Whidbey Falcons 39
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs continued their nonconference schedule with a win over the visiting Falcons.
“They worked hard tonight,” Sedro-Woolley coach Rene Pedroza said. “They ran the fast break really well.”
The Cubs were also able to get a lot of players on the court, including Natalia Taylor, Heather VanderBeek and Madison Lake.
Mabel Gahan led the Cubs with 26 points. Makenna Peterson finished with 17 points and Abby Verata 12 points.
The Cubs are 2-1.
Boys’ Basketball
Glacier Peak Grizzlies 67,
Anacortes Seahawks 27
ANACORTES — The Grizzlies rolled in a nonconference matchup.
Anacortes coach Brett Senff said his team has plenty to work on.
“We need to get better top to bottom, starting with me,” he said.
Lummi Blackhawks 72,
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 52
MOUNT VERNON — The Blackhawks jumped out to an early lead and the Hurricanes were never able to catch up.
“We were playing from behind,” Mount Vernon coach Pat Russell said. “They’re a big team an they are good. ... We missed a lot of shots, but did play better in the second half.”
Canaan VanderArk led the Hurricanes with 15 points.
Mount Vernon Christian is 2-2.
Boys’ Swimming
Sehome Mariners 95,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 88
BELLINGHAM — The Mariners held off the Tigers in a matchup of Northwest Conference teams.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.