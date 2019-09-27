LAKEWOOD — It was one of those games for the Sedro-Woolley football team Friday night against Lakewood in the Northwest Conference opener for both squads.
The Cubs struggled in all facets of the game as the Cougars came away with the 27-0 victory.
“It was a tough night,” Sedro-Woolley coach Dave Ward said. “We thought they looked pretty good on film, and they were. But they were bigger and faster than we expected.”
The Cubs are 3-1 overall while Lakewood remains perfect at 4-0.
The Cougars were indeed big and physical and they put their brawn to good use as they were nothing short of dominant on both sides of the ball.
“Their line up front just kept pounding on us,” Ward said. “We need to work on our pad level, staying low and being quicker.”
The home team scored on its opening drive as Landen Pruitt raced 30 yards for the touchdown. Alan Sepulveda’s extra point put the Cougars up 7-0.
Sepulveda hit a 32-yard field goal late in the second quarter, making it 10-0 at halftime. Then Lakewood took total command of the game in the second half.
Late in the third quarter, the Cougars got tricky with the double-pass as quarterback Jared Taylor flipped it out to Jackson Schultz who found Carson Chrisman in the end zone for the 24-yard strike. After the extra point, it was 17-0.
The touchdown was set up by a 50-yard run by Lakewood’s Malik Dotson. Dotson, at 6-foot, 205 pounds was a bruising back that made his presence felt. He ended the game with nine rushes for 100 yards. Taylor showed good speed as well, carrying the ball 16 times for 76 yards.
With a little over five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Lakewood added another touchdown as Taylor connected with Hayden Richardson from 20 yards out and the lead increased to 24-0.
A 44-yard field goal by Sepulveda in the game’s waning seconds accounted for the final tally.
Offensively, the Cubs showed signs of life, however, they often turned out to be their own worst enemy, plagued by penalties and minus yardage plays that led to long distances on late downs. With Brent VanderVeen double-teamed throughout the game, quarterback Kaden Plymale’s aerial options were limited.
The coach did like the effort he saw from running back Jonny Vallejo, saying he ran hard and got extra yardage after contact.
“This was a learning experience,” Ward said. “They certainly had more seniors than us... We’ll just let this game go. There’s a lot more football to be played and more big games.”
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.