ANACORTES — The La Conner girls’ basketball team took on a county opponent Saturday and came away with a road win after a stellar third quarter.
Juna Swanson scored 14 of her 17 points in the third quarter and Morgan Herrera scored eight of her 17 as the Braves outscored Anacortes 28-13 in the third quarter. The final was 64-41.
“We broke it open in the third quarter,” La Conner coach Scott Novak said. “We had several steals off our press and half-court trap ... I liked our intensity.”
Ellie Marble added 10 points as the Braves improved to 2-0.
Katrina Hudson scored 14 points for the Seahawks and Alizee Hargrove scored 10.
“We had good energy,” Anacortes coach Nate Dunham said. “We did a good job rebounding the basketball in the first half. We have to learn to react better to pressure ... they forced us into a ton of turnovers.”
Burlington-Edison Tigers 66, Port Angeles Roughriders 61
BURLINGTON — Katie King paced the Tigers with 22 points for the nonleague win. Amey Rainaud added 16.
Neah Bay Red Devils 52, MV Christian Hurricanes 37
MOUNT VERNON — Neah Bay’s Oceana Aguirre scored a game-high 17 points as the Red Devils won a clash between two top five-ranked Class 1B teams.
Josie Droog scored 13 points and Emma Droog added nine for the Hurricanes.
“Neah Bay is a very good basketball team. They shoot the ball really well, know what they want to do offensively when they get the ball and get into you defensively,” Mount Vernon Christian coach Jeff Droog said. “This is a great weekend to play them and see where you’re at.”
Droog said he wished he’d rested a few of his starters before the final stretch, when Neah Bay pulled away.
Allie Greene added 15 points for Neah Bay, which lost to La Conner on Friday.
Oak Harbor Wildcats 53,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 51
OAK HARBOR — Mabel Gahan scored 19 points and Anna Rutherford scored 12 but the Wildcats held off the Cubs for the nonleague victory.
“We were up against a tall team. We tried to attack them, but it was one of those nights where some shots didn’t go in. We rushed some things where we could have made an extra pass,” Cubs coach Rene Pedroza said.
He said it was a good effort against a larger squad.
“Heather Vanderbeek and Hannah Jutte fought hard,” he said. “Makenna Peterson did a great job rebounding and helping down low. (Oak Harbor) just made a couple more free throws to win.”
Boys’ Basketball
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 81,
Oak Harbor Wildcats 43
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — A scorching third quarter helped the Cubs to a big victory. Holding a four-point lead at halftime, they exploded for 33 points in the quarter.
Brandon Belisle led four Cubs in double-digit scoring with 21 points. Jerome Mathias scored 14 points, Alex Garcia added 13 and Dylan Schieb had 13 for the Cubs, who hit seven 3-pointers in the second half.
“We shared the ball and were physical inside,” Cubs coach Chris Spencer said. “We had great ball movement, played solid defense and made some timely shots.”
Burlington-Edison Tigers 59,
Port Angeles Roughriders 56
BURLINGTON — Wyatt Walker scored a team-high 21 points and Jackson Reisner added 10 as the Tigers bumped their early-season record to 3-0.
The Roughriders didn’t make it easy for them, Burlington-Edison coach Chas Kok said.
“Defensively, we were good at times. Offensively, the ball got stuck sometimes,” he said. “My hat’s off to Port Angeles, they came prepared and played extremely hard.”
MV Christian Hurricanes 69,
Neah Bay Red Devils 53
MOUNT VERNON — Chris Wyatt had 15 points and 15 rebounds as the Hurricanes prevailed over the Red Devils. Josh Denton (12), Ben Rozema (11) and Canaan VanderArk (11) also scored in double digits.
“For the most part we had a size advantage,” Hurricanes coach Pat Russell said. “We took advantage of that. We held (Neah Bay) to single digits in three of the four quarters. We rebounded well and didn’t give up a lot of second attempts, which is key for us.”
Mount Tahoma T-Birds 66,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 63
MOUNT VERNON — A technical foul in the final minute with the game tied helped do in the Bulldogs (0-2).
“Someone said something,” Mount Vernon coach Roger Valentine said. “It was an ill-advised comment at a poor time.”
Mount Tahoma made one of two technical free throws, then hit a bucket to go up by three. The Bulldogs nailed a 3-pointer to tie the game at 63, but Mount Baker built its lead back to three, and Mount Vernon turned the ball over on its final possession.
Carlos Garcia scored 21 points to lead the Bulldogs. Liam Johnston added 13 and Isaiah Brown had 12.
