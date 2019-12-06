LA CONNER — The La Conner girls’ basketball team had little trouble scoring in its season opener Friday against Neah Bay.
The Braves needed those points against a hot-shooting Red Devils team.
Rachel Cram scored 21 points, Justine Benson scored 20 and Morgan Herrera added 18 as La Conner won 82-67 in the nonleague matchup.
While the final gap between the teams was sizable, Braves coach Scott Novak said Neah Bay, which hit 14 3-pointers, was tough to shake.
“They wouldn’t go away,” he said. “Even though you’re aware of (their shooting range) sometimes you’re not used to guarding that far out on the catch.”
He said he was pleased to see the Braves commit just nine turnovers in the fast-paced game.
Ellie Marble had nine points and nine rebounds and Justine Benson and Sarah Cook had seven rebounds apiece for the Braves.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 67, Granite Falls Tigers 29
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Mabel Gahan scored 25 points to lead three Cubs in double-digit scoring. Anna Rutherford scored 15 and Makenna Peterson had 14.
“The girls did a good job getting out on the break and putting pressure on the ball,” Cubs coach Rene Pedroza said. “We missed a lot of shots but it was the first game of the year ... just getting the jitters out. We’ll be better down the stretch.”
Burlington-Edison at Mount Vernon
The game was postponed by a lockdown at Burlington-Edison High School after a nearby shooting. No makeup date was announced.
Mount Baker at Concrete
A scheduling problem with the referees led to the postponement. The game will be made up Dec. 30.
Boys’ Basketball La Conner Braves 83, Neah Bay Red Devils 66
LA CONNER — Four Braves scored in double figures as La Conner officially opened its season with the nonleague win.
Charles Baker scored 22 points and Josh Jolly had 20 points and 16 rebounds for the Braves, who outrebounded the Red Devils by 18.
“We have a bunch of little guys that fight and scratch and claw,” said La Conner coach Todd Hinderman, whose Braves lost in an exhibition game to an Australian team on Wednesday.
“We were cornered and they took it to heart and I hope they continue that.”
Spencer Olson scored 18 points and Charlie Cram had 13. Elijah Porter grabbed 10 rebounds.
Arlington Eagles 56, Anacortes Seahawks 51
ANACORTES — Grayson Eaton scored 13 points and Gavin Moore scored 12 for the Seahawks, who ran into a tough nonconference opponent in Arlington.
“One thing when you’re playing Arlington is it’s almost like you’re looking at yourself in the mirror ... the same mentality, the same toughness,” Seahawks coach Brett Senff said. “You just have to ride it out, and you can’t miss any details because they do such a good job running their offense ... (Anacortes) played with good energy in the second half. It just came down to details.”
Mount Baker Mountaineers 63, Concrete Lions 33
CONCRETE — The Lions’ Levi Lowry muscled his way to 19 points against the bigger Mountaineers squad, following up a 28-point outburst earlier this week.
“If he gets the ball in the block, it’s hard to stop him. His touch around the rim is crazy for his size,” Lions coach Levi Stewart said.
Stewart said he was proud of his young team’s effort across the board.
“It was a great experience for the guys to see the speed of the game and face a team as big, long and lanky as Mount Baker,” he said. “We improved on taking care of the basketball ... and we showed a toughness on the rebounding end.”
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.