EVERETT — The Archbishop Murphy football team proved too tough on its home field Friday night for the Sedro-Woolley Cubs.
The Wildcats answered an early score by the Cubs and ground out a 23-6 victory in the 2A Bi-District Tournament. Archbishop Murphy’s win over its Northwest Conference foe ended Sedro-Woolley’s season at 7-3.
Kaden Plymale scored on a short run to give the Cubs a 6-0 lead; after that the Wildcats rolled, winning the second matchup of the season with the Cubs. Archbishop Murphy had won the regular-season matchup of Northwest Sky Division opponents on Oct. 25, 27-14.
With the win, the Wildcats advance to the state Class 2A tournament.
Graham-Kapowsin Eagles 49,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 6
GRAHAM — The No. 4-ranked Eagles ended the Bulldogs’ season with the Class 4A playoff victory.
Despite the loss, Mount Vernon coach Nic Vasilchek said the team has plenty to be proud of. After most of the starters from last year’s playoff team graduated, this year’s squad was able to win key games down the stretch and earn the Bulldogs their second playoff appearance in as many years.
“It’s a fantastic accomplishment,” he said. “It was unbelievable, how much better they got week to week ... Everyone bought in to trying to improve, and toward the end of the year I felt like we were one of the better teams around.”
He said he was proud of the job done by the players and staff, especially assistant coaches Jake Whitman and Benjie Olmsted.
“They did a great job teaching,” he said.
Friday Harbor Wolverines 55,
La Conner Braves 6
FRIDAY HARBOR — The league-leading Wolverines proved tough at home as they improved to 9-1. The Braves finish the season 1-7.
