BLAINE — After a tough three games to open the season, the Burlington-Edison football team finally faced an opponent Friday that was similar in size.
The Tigers’ reward? Their first win of the season.
Burlington-Edison pulled away from Blaine in the second half for a 28-18 win in a Northwest Conference 2A Sky Division victory.
The game was as close as 14-12 while under way, but Burlington-Edison rolled to the victory.
"It was exactly what we needed," Tigers coach Herb Lehman said. "The guys stepped up."
Zach Watson had touchdown passes to Bode Brewer (73 yards) and Austyn Frazier (43) yards. Marquis Pressley had two touchdown runs.
The Tigers came into the game 0-3 after facing three Class 4A opponents in a row: Mount Vernon, Battle Ground and North Creek.
Next week, they’ll face another division opponent in Sedro-Woolley when the teams clash during the Cubs’ homecoming week.
Coupeville Wolves 13, La Conner Braves 0
COUPEVILLE — The Braves (1-3) hoped to build on last week’s win, but struggled to spark their offense in the nonconference matchup.
“We had a hard time getting anything going tonight. We came out flat,” Concrete coach Peter Voorhees said. “I don’t think I had the guys fully ready to go. We’ve got to figure a couple things out. We struggled offensively and had a few penalties.”
Voorhees said the team will work hard to improve with a bye week coming up before the Braves’ matchup with Concrete the following week.
Lake Stevens Vikings 77, Mount Vernon Bulldogs 0
LAKE STEVENS — The state’s top-ranked 4A team looked the part as the Vikings dismantled the Bulldogs in the Western 4A Conference game.
“Lake Stevens is a very good football team,” Mount Vernon coach Nic Vasilchek said. “We played a lot of young kids because of injuries. We had our chances early and we went for it on every fourth down. We weren’t going to give up.”
And the Bulldogs didn’t. Fighting until the final horn.
“I’m really proud of our kids and our coaches,” Vasilchek said. “They all gave great effort. Now it’s time to move on to the next one.”
South Whidbey Falcons 48, Concrete Lions 21
LANGLEY — Peyton Sanchez had two touchdown passes and a touchdown run, but the Falcons proved to be too tough a nonconference opponent.
Sanchez had TD throws of 30 and 39 yards on his way to an 197-yard passing night; Devin Blankenship had 193 yards receiving.
“The game was lopsided, but the score should have been closer,” Lions coach Arthur Sanchez said. “We gave up an onside kick at the beginning. We couldn’t hold them on fourth down quite a few times and gave up big plays ... The kids got tired at the end but fought hard.”
The Lions (0-4) will visit Friday Harbor next week in their first league game of the season.
