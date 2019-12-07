EDMONDS — Two first-year wrestling coaches from Skagit County took their teams south to Edmonds-Woodway High School on Saturday in their schools’ season openers.
Burlington-Edison head coach Kip Jones and Sedro-Woolley head coach Brady Mast both came back pleased from the Edmonds-Woodway Invitational.
Mast said the five wrestlers the Cubs entered performed well.
“The kids wrestled amazing,” Mast said. “I was really impressed and saw a lot of good things.”
Kai Greenough placed fourth at 113 pounds, Aidan Franklin was fifth at 170 pounds, Carter Berrey was seventh at 132 and Bryce Farruggia was eighth at 132. Mast said freshman Conner Mellich also wrestled well.
Jones said it was a good outing for his young Burlington-Edison team, too.
“It was a great opportunity to see what we’re doing well and what areas we need to work on,” he said.
Jones said the Tigers got good performances from Trevor Spane at 138 pounds, where he went 3-1; Gus Menne, who went 2-2 at 145 pounds; and Jio Aguilar, who placed eighth at 106.
Mount Vernon at George Yonlick Tournament
BELLINGHAM — First-year Bulldogs coach Tony Keller said the team got good performances from three freshmen: Ryan Wilson, who went 4-0 at 106 pounds with three pins; Alexis Zendejas, who went 3-1 at 126 with three pins; and Ignacio Paniagua, who went 3-1 with three pins at 220 pounds.
Concrete at Ocosta Invitational
OCOSTA — Hunter Olmstead won the tournament title in the heavyweight class as the Lions’ season got underway with the invite, which featured full brackets of 16 wrestlers.
Jayden Craig placed third at 138 pounds and Robert Reed placed fourth at 145 as the Lions were fifth overall.
“They wrestled good, they wrestled tough,” Lions coach Jesse Dellinger said. “It was a good first weekend.”
Anacortes at Patriot Dome Tournament
TACOMA — Joshua Pittis went 4-0 with four pins on his way to a title at 120 pounds and Gavin Lang was second at 126 as the Seahawks season got underway.
“As a team, we wrestled really well,” Seahawks head coach Michael Lomsdalen said. “It was exciting to watch these guys. They wrestled hard, and that’s what I want to see from them.”
Girls Wrestling
Burlington-Edison at Yelm Invite
YELM — Cora Orton won her weight class in the first outing for the year for the Tigers. Orton captured the 125-pound weight class, and teammate Delaney Cobbs placed third at 170.
“The girls wrestled tough and it was a good, competitive tournament. It was a good start to the season,” Tigers coach Windy Lovejoy said.
Concrete at Ocosta Invitational
OCOSTA — Anna Spangler pinned a pair of opponents on her way to the title in the 100-pound weight class, and Devon Howard placed second at 135 as the Lions placed seventh overall.
