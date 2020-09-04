A 17-year-old driver held off several tough challenges at Skagit Speedway to author a tough performance of his own — and claim a checkered flag.
Tanner Holmes of Jacksonville, Oregon won his first feature 360-sprint classification race late Thursday, joining a trio of winners in Week 12 of pay-per-view action.
Holmes set the fastest qualifying time (11.415 seconds), then won pole position for the main before nabbing an early lead in that race.
Speedway stalwart Trey Starks threatened, then attempted a sliding pass in the lap's 15th race; a flip knocked him out of contention and kept Holmes in the lead. Holmes held on despite a new challenge from Garen Linder, weaving through lapped traffic on his way to the 25-lap victory.
Linder, Eric Fisher, Cam Smith and Chase Goetz made up the rest of the top five in that classification.
The other two races each saw a first-time winner on the podium after the last flag was waved.
Scott Miller led 24 of the 25 laps — briefly giving up the lead early before wresting it back — on his way to a victory in the modifieds classification. Craig Moore, Tom Sweatman, Rick Smith and Brian Harding made up the rest of the top five.
Tyler Sundstrom won the outlaw tuner feature race in his first appearance at Skagit Speedway. Sundstrom passed the race leader in the third lap to end up on top and ahead of second-place finisher Rick Young and third-place finisher Zach Dalrymple, who battled fiercely for second place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.