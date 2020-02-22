FEDERAL WAY — For the second consecutive season, the Anacortes Seahawks boys’ swim team finished second at the Class 2A Swim and Dive State Championships.
And a big reason why was Jacob Hoxie. Hoxie finished first in the 100 breaststroke, winning in 57.68 seconds, and was second in the 200 individual medley, stopping the clock in 1:58.03 at the King County Aquatic Center.
Teammate Beau Omdal also had an impressive state meet. He finished second in both the 100 butterfly (52.09) and 500 freestyle (4:41.69).
Jacob Erickson finished fourth in the 50 freestyle (21.99) for the Seahawks and tied for second with Burlington-Edison’s Charlie Rasco in the 100 freestyle (48.24).
Anacortes’ Ryan Horr finished fifth in the 500 freestyle (4:52.06) and was eighth in the 100 backstroke (55.91).
In the relays, the Seahawks finished second in the 200 medley (1:37.42) and fourth in both the 200 freestyle (1:32.24) and 400 freestyle (3:17.85.)
Burlington-Edison’s 200 freestyle relay team finished seventh (1:33.97).
In diving, Sedro-Woolley’s Lachlan Boyd finished second.
Anacortes’ Jacob Tallering was fourth while teammate Fletcher Olson was seventh and Logan Hanrahan finished ninth.
Class 4A State Meet
FEDERAL WAY — The Mount Vernon Bulldogs were paced by Luke Pusateri.
Pusateri finished second in the 200 individual medley, posting a time of 1:51.39, and was fifth in the 100 breaststroke, touching the wall in 56.03 seconds.
“He did fantastic,” Mount Vernon coach Carlie Vasquez said. “He swims club and hasn’t competed in high school since his freshman year. The pressure at this state meet is bigger than some of his national meets. But he performed well.”
Wyatt Carlton entered the finals seeded seventh in the 100 butterfly. He finished fourth (51.04).
“It’s a great experience for a freshman,” Vasquez said. “I’m sure he learned a lot. He gained some time in the prelims but dropped time in the final.”
