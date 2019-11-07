MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon Christian girls’ soccer team left little doubt during Wednesday’s matchup with Muckleshoot what the outcome would be.
Abby Russell scored three goals and recorded three assists and the Hurricanes swept away the Kings 8-0 at Mount Vernon High School to clinch a berth in the upcoming state quarterfinals. The win sent the Hurricanes to a Saturday game for the Northwest 1B/2B District title. The Hurricanes will face Friday Harbor in that game at Sammamish High School; the time hasn’t been announced yet.
Hurricanes co-coaches John Burmeister and Mike Russell said the team did a good job implementing a new formation made necessary by the absence of a player who is gone on a family trip.
Both said senior captain Emma Symmank was crucial to that process.
“She’s been working the kids into their new spots,” Burmeister said.
Russell said, “They did a good job making adjustments — that stood out.”
In addition to Russell’s goals, Caitlin VanderKooy scored two goals and Hannah VanHofwegen, Isabella Gingerich and Symmank each scored one.
Symmank’s goal came on a penalty kick after she was fouled in the box.
Burmeister said a win in Saturday’s game against Friday Harbor could secure another game close to home.
In the meantime, he said, he was pleased to see how his team played Wednesday.
“They had to bring some energy, and they did,” Burmeister said.
