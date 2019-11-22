SUMNER — The Mount Vernon Christian girls' soccer team earned a historic win Friday — and the stage may have been set more than a month ago during a wild win over a league rival.
After falling behind highly regarded Adna early, the Hurricanes tied the game before the half, then bolted ahead in the second half for a 2-1 victory. They'll play Davenport at 2 p.m Saturday at Sunset Chev Stadium with the Class 1B/2B state title on the line — their first championship appearance in program history.
Davenport (12-5) shut out Onalaska 2-0 in Friday’s second semifinal.
Some teams may have wilted after an early score by an Adna team that stormed into the final four with a record of 15-3-1; not Mount Vernon Christian (17-1-1), which was making its first showing in the state semifinals. Hurricanes co-head coaches John Burmeister and Mike Russell both say they saw evidence of that steely disposition in the team's 4-3 win over Friday Harbor earlier in the year.
"We had to respond in that game, and it prepared us for today," Burmeister said.
In that game, the Hurricanes were down 1-0, up 3-1, then tied 3-3 before earning the game-winning goal.
The Pirates on Friday got their early goal from Payton Aselton, a midfielder who has committed to St. Martin's University in Lacey.
"They jumped on us early. That woke us up," Mike Russell said. "From then on out, it was a pretty even competition."
But with freshman Hannah Van Hofwegen leading the defensive effort against Aselton, the Hurricanes kept the Pirates quiet, and managed to come back before halftime with a score by Kylee Russell after a free kick in the 28th minute.
In the second half, Abby Russell found Sophia Schmaus for the go-ahead goal.
From then on, the Hurricanes had to hold on and did just that, though not without some nervous moments. Goalie Isabella Gingerich had made several stops in the first half to keep the game competitive; in the second half, Caitlin VanderKooy was pressed to do the same, especially when Adna grew more aggressive in the final minutes.
VanderKooy stopped a free kick in the 71st minute, a 20-yard shot in the 72rd and another shot in the 75th as the Pirates made a late offensive run.
This year's young Mount Vernon Christian team, which has only two seniors, had already gone further in the playoffs than any previous team. The Hurricanes have a chance to take the final prize Saturday.
Senior Emma Symmank, who was the league MVP, said she's not surprised the team held on.
"When we were down against Friday Harbor ... that's when we started having this grit," she said.
