ALGER — Sean Johnson nipped Kelsey Carpenter at the finish line to win the sportsman sprint feature race on Saturday night at Skagit Speedway.
Steve Parker finished third, Trevor Cook was fourth and Cory Swatzina took fifth.
Kyle Hanson captured the outlaw tuner A main, his third win of the season. Tanner Emery placed second, followed by Howard Vos, Brian Michelson and Jon Gunderson.
Modified division leader Kevin Smith edged Rick Smith by less than a second to win the feature — his third of the season — followed by Craig Moore, Mike Steltz and Tyson Blood.
Jake Tupper captured the dwarf A main. Jimmy Brinster was second, followed by Brian Lee, Troy Kunas and Rick Taylor.
Travis Jacobson recorded the fastest qualifying time of the night at 12.484 seconds.
