Sean Johnson cruised to victory in the Sportsman Sprint Showdown on Thursday at Skagit Speedway.
It was the fifth race of the season at the speedway, which has shifted to a pay-per-view model under restrictions on gatherings due to COVID-19.
Kelsey Carpenter nabbed an early lead Thursday, but a red flag led to another start ... and another chance for Johnson, who grabbed a lead of his own. Carpenter and Chase Goetz threatened before another caution flag gave Johnson another chance to widen his lead on his way to the win.
Carpenter and Goetz placed second and third, and Jesse Schlotfeldt and Eric Turner made up the rest of the top five.
The top-five finish wasn't the only highlight for Turner, who set a new classification qualifying record with a lap of 11.981 seconds.
In the focus midget series, Jared Peterson grabbed a dramatically late lead on his way to the victory followed by Shane Smith, Nick Evans, Colton Heath and Michael Hodel. Peterson grabbed the lead in Lap 23 of the 25-lap race.
Adam Holtrop won the 17-lap outlaw tuner race after taking the lead in the fourth lap. Rick Young and James Bundy were second and third; Jon Gunderson and Colin Sims rounded out the top five.
Upcoming races at the Alger track will be available at skagitspeedway.tv.
