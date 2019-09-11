LOPEZ ISLAND — Noah Lee's hat trick helped boost the La Conner boys' soccer team Wednesday to its first win of the year. 

Lee scored three goals as the Braves downed Lopez Island on the road 7-3.

"It's a great start for the boys ... hopefully we'll keep the ball rolling for the rest of the year," Braves coach Galen McKnight said.

Mason Wilson, Cameron Burks and Alden Schnabel also scored, with Wilson netting two goals.

Skyler Morse had an assist and Gage Tenborg had two.

McKnight said Spencer Olson and Charles Baker played well defensively for the Braves (1-1 overall). 

