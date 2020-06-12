Brock Lemley authored a thrilling sprint car finish Thursday night, taking the 360 class checkered flag at Skagit Speedway by a mere .048 of a second.
Lemley held a comfortable lead for much of the race's first half, but eventual second-place finisher Colton Heath offered up a challenge late. Travis Jacobson finished third, while Jason Solwold (fourth) and Colby Thornhill (fifth) made up the rest of the top five.
It was the second week of action for Skagit Speedway, which had its season delayed by COVID-19 restrictions and currently offers pay-per-view races at skagitpseedway.tv.
This was the first week with two sprint car classes in action.
Bill Rude won the sportsman sprint class race when the seeming winner failed to meet the minimum vehicle weight requirement. Steve Parker and Cory Swatzina finished second and third in that class, while Sean Johnson and Eric Turner were fourth and fifth.
Evan Margeson won the focus midget class, followed in the top five by Jared Peterson, Heath, Nick Evans and Shane Smith.
Donovan Borden had the fast qualifying time in the 360 class with a lap of 11.365. Kelsey Carpenter was fastest in sportsman sprints (12.089).
