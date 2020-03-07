Liberty (Spangle) did just enough Saturday to keep a state title out of La Conner's grasp.
Eastern Washington commit Maisie Burnham had 22 points and 11 rebounds and Liberty answered every La Conner charge in the Spokane Arena for a 52-45 win in the Class 2B girls’ state championship game.
Burnham's teammate, Delaney Goodwin, hit three 3-pointers on her way to a 12-point, seven-rebound performance for Liberty (26-1).
Justine Benson led La Conner with 18 points, including four 3-pointers, and pulled down six rebounds. Morgan Herrera added nine points and 12 rebounds and Ellie Marble had six points and 10 rebounds.
Liberty, which lost in the title game last year and was the tournament's top-seeded team by RPI this year, led by as many as a dozen points before the Braves closed the gap for a late challenge.
La Conner outrebounded its opponent, nabbing 45 to Liberty's 37. But the Braves (23-3), who upended Wahkiakum in the semifinals on Friday, struggled to connect from the field, shooting 16-of-67 for just under 24 percent.
"Offensively, we were relentless on the offensive boards. We had 24 offensive rebounds," La Conner coach Scott Novak said. "We just couldn't convert. Their length gave us problems. They have three six-footers and it was tough to get good looks. When we got rhythm shots, we hit them."
Novak said he was proud of the Braves' season. After a tough loss in last year's semifinals, they worked to go further this year and did just that, earning the highest place in program history.
"I'm extremely proud of the girls. It was a great season and an unbelievable group of young ladies," Novak said.
