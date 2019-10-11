CONCRETE — Peyton Sanchez helped make sure Friday the Concrete football team’s first win of the season came at an important time — and against a familiar opponent.

Sanchez threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score as the Lions stormed back from an early deficit for a 21-14 victory against Skagit County rival La Conner.

It was a potentially crucial win for the Lions, coming as it did against a Northwest 2B League opponent.

Early on, it looked as if that win might not come. A long first-quarter touchdown run by Sanchez was called back by a holding penalty, and La Conner scored on its first play from scrimmage, a 47-yard run by dangerous running back Arjuna Adams.

La Conner widened the lead in the second quarter when Hal Ikebe punched the ball into the end zone from 2 yards out to make it 12-0.

From there on, it was Concrete that made the big plays on offense: a 57-yard pass from Sanchez to tight end Hunter Olmstead, a 70-yard run by Sanchez, and a 43-yard pass from Sanchez to a wide-open Devin Blankenship to give the Lions (1-1, 1-5) the lead.

Sanchez was the centerpiece, with 165 yards on the ground and 182 yards through the air.

But he wasn’t the only contributor.

Olmstead, normally a blocking tight end, made two long catches; Skyler Ottow recovered a fumble late to help preserve the win; and, as head coach Arthur Sanchez pointed out, the linemen up front played well.

He said Killian McCormick added a key block on Sanchez’s touchdown run.

Adams led La Conner (0-1, 1-4) with 128 yards rushing.

Reporter Trevor Pyle: 360-416-2156, tpyle@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter: @Sports_SVH, Facebook.com/bytrevorpyle

More from this section

Tags

Load comments