MOUNT VERNON — It was a bumpy start for local prep tennis players Friday in the Bi-District 2A Tournament at Skagit Valley College.

Several local players won first-round matchups, only to fall in the loser-out second round.

In the first round, Sedro-Woolley’s Colby Dills (6-4, 6-0) and Anthony Zitkovich (6-2, 6-2) won, as did Anacortes’ Matthew Rutz (6-1, 6-0), Ben Fountain (6-2, 6-2) and Anthony Anderson (7-6, 6-3), and Burlington-Edison’s Donovan Hendrickson (4-6, 6-2, 10-5) and Nathan Van Beek (6-3, 6-4).

Each player lost in the following round.

Doubles play is slated to begin Saturday.

College Volleyball

Whatcom 3,

Skagit Valley 0

BELLINGHAM — Whatcom’s Peggy Smith had 41 assists and Katie Petterson had 17 kills as the Orcas downed Skagit Valley 25-22, 25-15, 25-23.

Brooklynn Johnson notched 22 assists for the Cardinals. Crystalynn Tula’i had eight kills.

