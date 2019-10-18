MOUNT VERNON — It was a bumpy start for local prep tennis players Friday in the Bi-District 2A Tournament at Skagit Valley College.
Several local players won first-round matchups, only to fall in the loser-out second round.
In the first round, Sedro-Woolley’s Colby Dills (6-4, 6-0) and Anthony Zitkovich (6-2, 6-2) won, as did Anacortes’ Matthew Rutz (6-1, 6-0), Ben Fountain (6-2, 6-2) and Anthony Anderson (7-6, 6-3), and Burlington-Edison’s Donovan Hendrickson (4-6, 6-2, 10-5) and Nathan Van Beek (6-3, 6-4).
Each player lost in the following round.
Doubles play is slated to begin Saturday.
College Volleyball
Whatcom 3,
Skagit Valley 0
BELLINGHAM — Whatcom’s Peggy Smith had 41 assists and Katie Petterson had 17 kills as the Orcas downed Skagit Valley 25-22, 25-15, 25-23.
Brooklynn Johnson notched 22 assists for the Cardinals. Crystalynn Tula’i had eight kills.
