MOUNT VERNON — The Skagit Valley College volleyball team overcame a two-game deficit to defeat Everett 19-25, 23-25, 25-9, 25-9, 15-11 in a Northwest Athletic Conference matchup on Friday night.
Skagit Valley raised its North Region record to 2-3. Everett is 0-4.
Cardinal statistical leaders included Taylor Lamb (20 digs, 15 kills), Emilie King (13 kills, 18 digs), Allison Chase (33 assists, nine digs), Brooklyn Johnson (18 assists, eight digs) and Crystalynn Tulai (13 kills).
Prep Tennis
Northwest Conference matches pitting Anacortes at Sedro-Woolley and Sehome at Burlington-Edison were rained out and rescheduled for Tuesday.
