With the continuing spread of COVID-19, two local high schools made the decision Thursday to postpone the start of their sports seasons.
Sedro-Woolley and Burlington-Edison joined Anacortes as the local high schools to postpone all athletic competitions until April 12.
In a Thursday news release, the Sedro-Woolley School District said, "Effective immediately, the district is canceling all extra-curricular athletic competitions to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. We are following the lead of numerous health and safety experts in taking this step, and we do not do it lightly."
Sedro-Woolley teams will continue to practice.
Burlington-Edison Athletic Director Don Beazizo said he informed his coaches of the district's decision Thursday. He said the Tigers' teams will also continue to practice.
Anacortes postponed its sports seasons on Tuesday.
The remaining competitions are currently being evaluated by the Northwest Conference and Washington Interscholastic Activities Association.
